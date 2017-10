The court said the move for independence could breach the constitution



Spain’s constitutional court has suspended next Monday’s session of Catalan parliament, in a bid to pre-empt a possible push for independence.

The court said such a move would be “a breach of the constitution”.

Earlier Prime Minister Mario Rajoy warned Catalonia’s regional government against declaring independence after a disputed vote last Sunday.

Catalan leader Carles Puidgemont has indicated that he could make such a declaration early next week.

