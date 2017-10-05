Referees are cheating us because we don’t pay bribes – Hearts chief

Hearts of Oak Administrative Manager Hackman Aidoo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507239030_45_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts of Oak Administrative Manager Hackman Aidoo is alleging that referees in the Ghana Premier League have turned against them because the club have refused to pay bribes.

This was after his side’s 2-1 defeat at Wa All Stars on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

Ametepeh has come under barrage of criticisms for awarding Wa All Stars a dubious penalty in the second half.

Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey was sent off for challenging the referee.

Last Sunday, All Stars coach alleged referees were favouring Hearts and Asante Kotoko after their 2-1 defeat in the MTN FA Cup.

According to Aidoo, the Phobians are at the receiving end of poor officiating because they have refused to pay bribes.

”Yaw Ametepe officiated well especially in the first half until he decided to award a dubious penalty for Wa All Stars,” Aidoo stated on Accra-based Happy FM.

”The red card given to Thomas Abbey is what everybody just cant understand.The reason why referees have decided to cheat us is because our Board Chairman has decided not to pay any bribe to any referee so they officiate against us any where ever we play even at Accra sports stadium.

”The red card was too harsh, our Chairman doesn’t believe in paying bribe to referees.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments