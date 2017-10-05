Primrose Properties Ghana raises follow-on investment from AFIG Funds

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Primrose Properties Ghana Ltd. (“PPG”) is pleased to announce that it has received a follow-on investment from the Atlantic Coast Regional Fund (“ACRF”), managed by Advanced Finance and Investment Group (“AFIG Funds”). The investment is being used to fund the development of a middle-income housing community (“Project”) in Sakumono, Accra.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Eric Appiah, Managing Partner of Black Star Advisors, the management company of PPG, said: “We are pleased for the renewed vote of confidence from our partners at AFIG Funds. This follow-on investment helps to fulfil a key strategic priority for PPG to expand access to quality and affordable housing in Ghana, while preparing for scale in this market segment. With Ghana’s housing deficit estimated at nearly 2 million units, PPG’s expansion into the affordable housing segment could not be more timely.”

Mr. Patrice Backer, Chief Investment Officer of AFIG Funds said: “The follow-on investment was accelerated by the solid performance of ACRF’s initial investment in PPG’s nearly completed Rhombus, a six-storey Grade A commercial office and ultra-modern residential project located in Kanda, Accra. The follow-on investment will help PPG consolidate its operations as well as improve corporate governance standards.”

