President tour: Journalists’ vehicle breaks down

It has emerged that the bus that carried journalists who followed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his tour of the Upper East Region on Wednesday, October 4 was not in good shape.

The 207 Benz bus with registration number AW-6353-11, according to reports, broke down in the middle of a journey to Bawku through to Garu, leaving the journalists stranded.

The Chairman of the Upper East Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association, Eric Amoh, told a local radio station that the journalists should have rejected the bus before the President’s convoy set off.

“I don’t blame the politician, I blame our colleagues. You cannot kill yourself for the politician. What I have to do now is to see the managers of the RCC and question why they should treat journalists with such contempt.

“I am very happy the Minister for Information was also there to see what happened,” he was reported to have said.

