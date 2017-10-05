President Akufo-Addo assures every home of electricity by the time he leaves office

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to ensure that every home gets electricity by the time he leaves office.

He added that the upper regions (Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions) are worst affected with regard to the coverage of electricity.

President Akufo-Addo also touched on other policies his government wished to implement. He announced the creation of three new municipalities in Upper West Region and a restoration of the Nurses Training allowance.

Turning his attention to the National Health Insurance Scheme, he stressed that GH¢560 million out of the GH¢1.2 billion of debt inherited from the previous government has been cleared. He used the opportunity to assure all Ghanaians that his government would do everything humanly possible to ensure that citizens experienced an improvement in their lives.

He used the opportunity to assure all Ghanaians that his government would do everything humanly possible to ensure that citizens experienced an improvement in their lives.