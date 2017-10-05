NPP was in opposition, I wasn’t – Zongo Minister

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

The Zongo and Inner City Development minister Boniface Abubakar Saddique has said even though the ruling New Patriotic Party was in opposition over the last eight years, he was not in opposition as a politician.

This is because his ‘brother’ former National Security advisor to President John Mahama, Baba Kamara was always giving him financial support.

“I have never seen opposition. My party, NPP has seen opposition but not me. This is because when NDC was in power, I eat, I rely on my brother Kamara and he gave me money at my request. Today, I am in power, if he is in need he will call me. We are always in constant communication,” Abubakar Saddique told a gathering at Fadama, a Muslim community in Accra during GHone televison’s one year anniversary broadcast on Thursday.

Advising residents of Zongo not to allow themselves to be misled by politicians, the Madina lawmaker said “I want to tell you to do your politics well. Don’t let politicians deceive you. When you see us arguing, we aren’t fighting. When we are done we share a cup of tea before heading to our various destinations and you are here fighting”.

“Osafo-Maafo is in NPP but his brother, Kumah Adjei Maafo is in NDC. Sherry Ayitey is NDC but her elder brother, Professor Ayitey is NPP. NDC lawyer, Larry Adjetey is the son of NPP’s Peter Ala Adjetey. Samuel Jinapor is NPP his elder brother John Jinapor is NDC, and then myself I am NPP but my elder brother, Baba Kamara is NDC so how can we fight?”