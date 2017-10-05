NPP Chairman calls for truce in school feeding fight

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Ejuisu/Juaben Constituency of the Ashanti Region, have called for an end to a feud between the Constituency Women Organizers and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Hon. Beatrice Serwaa Derchie.

“From today, everybody should cease to talk about issues regarding the school feeding program in the constituency. …we are taking steps to address the issues”, Constituency Chairman, Mr. Aluta said.

“Anybody be it a member or executive of the party who goes contrary to this directive will be sanctioned”, he warned on Kumasi-based Nhyiria FM’s ‘Kroyenusem’ show.

According to him, both the constituency and the Regional Executives of the party are worried about the development in the party and therefore suggested steps are being taken to address issues.

Women Organisers in the party are up in arms with Hon. Serwaa Derchi accusing her of taking over total control of the School Feeding Program.

Over hundred polling station organisers in the constituency clad in black and red clothes weeks ago, besieged the office of the MCE to show their displeasure against her discretion to appoint non-NPP members as caterers for the School Feeding Programme.

According to the aggrieved woman organisers, Hon. Serwaa Derchi has failed to involve them as cooks and caterers of the feeding program in the municipality.