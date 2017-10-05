Nominees for 3rd Ghana CFO Awards unveiled

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Carol Opata

2017-10-05

Nominees for the 3rd Ghana CFO Awards have been announced following a rigorous process to ensure all players in the finance industry are represented.

The 3rd Ghana CFO Awards which is powered by InstinctWave, the same company behind the much celebrated, Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards.

Ghana Construction Awards, (Ghana & Nigeria) and Africa Brand Conference, UK, is scheduled to hold on the 21st October at the plush Movenpick Ambassador hotel.

Announcing the nominees for the event, Akin Naphtal, CEO of Instinct Wave noted that new categories have been created for financial institutions, government agencies and finance departments to promote and reward their contribution to the economy.

The nominations were officially unveiled to the media after the Board of Trustees of the awards had reviewed all entries and conducted their own research into entries submitted by companies.

The Awards ceremony in its third year, will celebrate the success, innovation and vision of CFOs of listed companies, large corporations, state-owned entities and government institutions. it will also recognize finance executives, teams and leading finance organizations whose outstanding leadership practices have raised the standards of accountability within the profession, showcase brilliancy in managing organisations’ wealth and supported the nation’s economic growth.

The 2017 Ghana CFO awards night will provide an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders in the finance sector to network, entertain clients, and reinforce relationships with partners and reward staff with exceptional performance.

Below is a full list of nominees:

CFO OF THE YEAR: INSURANCE

SIC INSURANCE- Bernard Kofi Ameah



Glico Life Insurance- Victor Owusu- Boakye



Star Life Insurance- Justice Frank Offei



Enterprise Group- Daniel Larbi-Tieku



Old Mutual Life Assurance- Samuel Addo-Nyinaku

CFO OF THE YEAR: BANKING

Ecobank Ghana-Edward Botchway



Agricultural Development Bank- Joseph Nii Adjei



Barclays Bank – Antoinette Kwofie



Ghana Commercial bank- Socrates Afram

CFO OF THE YEAR: CONSUMER GOODS

Unilever Ghana-Miguel Angel Jimenez Marquez



CocaCola Bottling Company- Philip Ofosu



Fan Milk- Nathan Dennis



Guinness Ghana- Stephen Nirenstein



Kasapreko Company LTD- Emmanuel Teiko

CFO OF THE YEAR: ENERGY

Star Oil- Philip Tieku



Allied Ghana- Kwame Oppong



Vivo Energy- Moussa Konate



Newmont Africa- Kwame Addo-Kufuor



Golden Star Resources- Rodney Oddoye



Gold Fields Ghana: Lindley Witbooi

CFO OF THE YEAR HEALTHCARE

Kinapharma Pharmaceuticals- Rai Prakash



Ernest Chemists- Alex Ntiri



Aryton Drugs- Henry Ocansey

CFO OF THE YEAR: LOGISTICS/SERVICES

DHL- Eric Sabarh



Mcdan Shipping Company- Nii Armah



Maersk Ghana

CFO OF THE YEAR: AVIATION



Africa World Airline- Alex Wu



Starbow- Mr. Sukhjinder Mann

CFO OF THE YEAR: TOURISM

Landtours Ghana- Moses Klu Mensah



Avis Ghana- Duke E.Ankrah



Kenpong Travel and Tours-George Amoako

CFO OF THE YEAR: HOSPITALITY

Movenpick Hotel- Jeroen Herweijer



Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City- Nirupama Shankar

CFO OF THE YEAR: AUTOMOBILE

Mechanical Lloyd Co.- Kalysta Darko-O’Kell



Toyota Ghana- Richard Kwae



Japan Motors- Sanjay Verma

CFO OF THE YEAR: PENSION

Axis Pensions- Matthew Mani



Metropolitan Pension Trust- Aya Agbettor



Old Mutual Trust Company- Samuel Addo- Nyinaku



Glico Pensions Trustees Ltd- Belinda Tandoh



United Pension Trustees Ltd- Enoch Abin

CFO OF THE YEAR: POWER/UTILITIES

Genser Energy Africa- Linda Body Lawson



Kosmos Energy- Sampson Kusi Appiah



West African Gas Pipeline Company Ltd- Mike Enendu

TELECOM

MTN- Modupe Kadri



Airtel- Solanke Abimbola



Vodafone- Kenneth Kwame Gomado



TIGO- Bright Owusu-Bempah



Busy- James Aduadjoe

NON-BANKING FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Midland Savings & Loans- Kwame Opoku Frimpong



Bond Financial services- Malik Aidoo



CDH Financial Holding- Michael Opoku

CFO OF THE YEAR: INVESTMENT BANKING

Beige Capital- Dawda M. Hafisdeen,



Databank- Frank Socrates Dzakuma



Firstbanc Financial Services Ltd- Pearl Mingle

ORGANISATION AWARDS

FINANCIAL SOFTWARE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

ACC Tech ERP



Multisoft Solutions



Holman Consulting



Digitronix Systems

BEST INSURANCE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

GLICO Life Insurance



Enterprise Life



SIC Insurance



Star Life Insurance

STOCK BROKERAGE FIRM OF THE YEAR

New World Securities



Data Bank brokerage



EDC Brokerage



SIC Brokerage



Gold Cost Securities

Investment Advisor of the Year

Ecobank Capital



Firstbanc Financial Services Ltd

Audit Innovation Firm of the Year

KMPG



Price Water House Coopers

Public Sector Categories

PUBLIC SECTOR CFO OF THE YEAR

ECG- Mr. Frank Anokwafo



GNPC-Comfort Aniagyei



GOSCO- Michael Amoah



GPHA- Chris Amedor



GRA-

PUBLIC SECTOR FINANCE TEAM OF THE YEAR

GRA



GNPC



VRA



ECG



GOSCO

PUBLIC SECTOR INTERNAL AUDIT TEAM OF THE YEAR

GRA



GNPC



VRA



ECG



GOSCO

PUBLIC SECTOR FINANCE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

GRA



GNPC



VRA



ECG



GOSCO

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS

Life Time achievement of the Year- Hon. Ken Ofori- Attah



Outstanding Contribution to Business & Finance- Mr.Philip Oti Mensah( MD Omni Bank)



Outstanding Contribution to Business & Finance -Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani(MD Groupe Ideal)



Outstanding Contribution to Business & Finance -Francis Kalitsi(Managing Partner, Serengeti Capital)

Business Transformation Award -Mike Nyinaku( MD Beige Group)

Woman of Excellence in Finance- Mrs. Abiola Bawiah(CEO UBA)