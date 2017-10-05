NDC uses poor collation claims to console themselves – Korsah

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-05

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507200694_421_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development and the NPP’s director of research and elections Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah has asked the opposition NDC to stop deluding themselves with the claim that they lost the 2016 elections because they had no effective collation centre.

“Sometimes, I get a sense the NDC wants to console themselves with those comments they pass. The NDC losing elections 2016 has nothing to do with results not being counted for them rightly,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday.

He said it was therefore surprising to hear NPP kingpin Kennedy Agyapong threatening to expose how the party won the last December polls.

“When I heard Kennedy Agyapong’s comment on exposing us on how we won the elections, I wanted to know more. In a conversation with him, he made it clear that many do not understand what he meant by that comment. Ken Agyapong believes he did a lot in his capacity as a party member to ensure we won the election, to Ken, his efforts were being downplayed. That was what he wanted to put out there and not what many think. The election was fair and free,” he said.

Korsah also justified the NPP’s consistent agitations over the voters’ register ahead of the elections.

“There was no doubt our Register was in a mess. Before the elections, we noticed there were some Togolese on our register which we needed the EC to investigate. We had some challenges with some of the personnel recruited by the EC and we wanted them to work on it. It’s better to make noise about the things that happen so it doesn’t happen again in future elections. There were some justifiable reasons for wanting to give the EC some heat.

“At a point, I think the EC sat up after we criticized them when need be. Anybody with hindsight will admit that our posturing helped the EC before the elections. We were trying hard to get the wrongs in the EC corrected before the elections,” he recounted.