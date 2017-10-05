NDC must stay in opposition for 30 years – MP

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: adomonline.com

Member of Bantama Constituency, in the Ashanti Region, Daniel Okyem Aboagye says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be in opposition for too long.

According to him, the political party which performed shambolically in the 2016 general elections needs to stay in opposition that long to reorganize itself.

This. he noted is the only antidote for them to put the NDC back on the right path.

“The NDC must stay in opposition for 30 years because they have a lot of work to do as a party. They shouldn’t bother to struggle for power in 2020 because they need to put their house in order and I believe they must stay in opposition for 30 years” he said.

Mr Okyem Aboagye was speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show “Dwaso Nsem” Thursday.

He believes President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo is delivering on promises he made to Ghanaians citing the Free SHS policy as an example.

The NPP MP commended the President for the bold education initiative and appealed to Ghanaians to assist government to address the challenges for a successful implementation of the policy.

Hon. Okyem Aboagye was emphatic that Ghanaians must not consider voting the NDC back in 2020.

Mr Okyem Aboagye urged the people to retain the President and the NPP party in government.

“Ghanaians must retain us because even the NDC members are enjoying the free SHS and so it is important that we are given the chance again to make the nation a better place” he said.