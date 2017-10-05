Nana Addo will not apologise over Wa Water Project claim – Minister

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

The Sanitation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda has stated that the President Nana Addo Dankwa will not apologise for crediting the Wa Water project in the Upper West region to former President Kufuor.

Nana Addo addressing a gathering after commissioning the $51.54 million project as part of his tour to the Northern region, Upper West and Upper East regions praised Kufour for the project.

But the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is arguing that the project was initiated by the former President John Dramani Mahama and not former President Kufour.

They claimed the President is attempting to distort facts by throwing dust in the eyes of the public.

He discounted claims that the President is peddling falsehood about the project.

‘That is absolutely not true, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo cannot apologise, or will not apologise because the project was initiated by the then chairman of the board of directors of Ghana water works, the late Alhaji Musah. He brought the idea before the Kufuor’s government and was appointed by Kufour to be the chairman for Ghana water…

‘The President does not owe any apology and will not render any apology, because the fact of the matter is that the project started in 2008 by the Kufour administration,’ he told Starr News’ Kwaku Obeng Adjei

The NDC is demanding an apology from the President for deceiving the public.