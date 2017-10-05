Mahama leads Ecowas Observer mission to Liberia

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-05

Former President John Mahama <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507214508_602_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former President John Dramani Mahama is leaving Accra today, Thursday, 5 October, for Monrovia to lead the Observer Mission of the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) ahead of Liberia’s October 10 general elections.

A statement from Mr Mahama’s office signed by special aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari said: “As former Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Mr Mahama has been celebrated for his commitment to ensuring the stability of the sub-region and the continent generally.”

The statement said Mr Mahama’s “tenure as Chair saw the quick handling of various sub-regional crisis including the Burkinabe political turmoil, the election dispute in Togo and the outbreak of Ebola in three West African countries including Liberia.”

Since leaving office in January 2017, President Mahama has been “helping to entrench democracy and stability in Africa.”

“He has also been working with the African Development Bank to help improve agriculture,” the statement said.