LIVE UPDATES: Kotoko vs Ashgold – Premier League Week 27

2017-10-05

Kotoko host Ashgold at Baba Yara stadium

After a booking a place in the final of the FA Cup with a win over Medeama SC on Monday, Asante Kotoko SC turn their attention back to the premiership as they welcome Ashanti Gold SC to Baba Yara stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors have their 6th spot on the league table in danger because defeat or a draw this afternoon will see them overtaken by Medeama SC.

A lose or draw will also confirm the end of their league title winning chances. They are 12 points behind leaders Aduana Stars with four games to end the season.



Jackson Owusu has recovered from a slight injury he picked in last Monday’s FA Cup win over Medeama SC in Obuasi.

He is available for selection this afternoon.



Seth Opare failed to recover from the knock he sustained last Monday and is out of Thursday’s regional derby.

Ashanti Gold SC are under tremendous pressure to avoid defeat this Thursday against Asante Kotoko SC as relegation keeps stirring at them.



The Miners are currently sitting at the 11th position on the league table but will move straight into the relegation zone if they fail to prevent a loss.

Interestingly, a victory on Thursday could also see them climb up to the the league log to the 6th place.

Defensive midfielder Theophilous Nyame is back to face his former club Asante Kotoko SC in the regional derby.

Experienced goalkeeper George Owu will be welcomed back into the team for the visit to Kumasi to play his former club.

Prince Owusu is fit again for match action after recovering from an injury.