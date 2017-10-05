Lennar International to co-host real-estate sales event with Nest GH in Accra

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Noelle Bonner

2017-10-05

Lennar International, a Division of one of America’s largest homebuilders, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), has announced its plans to co-host an exclusive, invitation-only real-estate sales event with Nest GH on October 26th, in Accra, Ghana, for 100 top real-estate investors.

Lennar International’s extensive, world-wide network enables them to serve the needs of Ghanaian buyers – from helping navigate the complex laws and financing, sometimes associated with a foreign home purchase, to finding the best fit for their lifestyle.

While Lennar has over 600 active communities across 19 states, two top Lennar communities which have had the most interest and have shown priority amongst Ghanaian investors include ChampionsGate in Orlando, Florida and Oxford Square in Maryland, just 30 minutes outside of Washington D.C.

ChampionsGate is the pinnacle of resort living in the heart of Orlando. This 1,500 acre collection of shopping, dining, lodging, residences, and recreation is intertwined with 54 holes of championship golf and is located just minutes from Walt Disney World® Resort.

With so many world-class amenities all located within ChampionsGate, it’s no wonder this community has become an international destination. This master-planned community features 6 communities including both primary and resort residences and ranging in price from the $180s to the mid-$500s.

Oxford Square is a transit-oriented, Green Living, townhome community that’s merely a private shuttle ride away from the Dorsey mass transit station, a short walk to Howard County’s newest schools, and two minutes to major highways to both Baltimore and D.C. Oxford Square combines the best of natural surroundings with upscale sports and fitness amenities, like brand new play-fields, a pool, basketball courts, and gym area.

Construction techniques and maintenance requirements will maximize energy efficiency, water conservation, and environmental preservation. Lennar is proud to offer Howard County’s only LEED Silver Certified community, providing homeowners environmentally-conscious living and sustainability. Townhomes start from the mid $300s.

Directors of Nest GH, Kwabena Kufuor and Kojo Baidoe Ansah have built a reputation for building timeless, contemporary homes throughout Accra. Lennar and Nest GH believe that this event will kick-off a new pipeline of Ghanaian investment in U.S real estate.

“We are excited to co-host an event of this kind with Lennar, as they have represented homebuilding excellence in the U.S. market for over 60 years. We know this will be the start of a truly unique opportunity for Ghanaian investors looking to purchase second homes, vacation homes, or investment properties in the U.S.” said Mr. Kufuor.

Anthony Abdelnour, Lennar International’s Business Development Manager focusing on Africa and the Middle East, will also attend the event on October 26th. Abdelnour added, “We are thrilled to introduce our Lennar communities to Ghanaian investors. The opportunities that Lennar can provide investors searching for the right real estate investment are big. Our story is a good one, and I am excited to share it.”

Nest GH has met privately with many of the invited Ghanaian investors for the past two months and will use the event in late October to introduce ‘ready-to-purchase’ investors to Lennar representatives, as well as thank those that have begun the home-buying process. Both companies anticipate expanding throughout West Africa to co-host similar events in 2018.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation’s largest builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and retirement homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar’s Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of the Company’s homes and others. Lennar’s Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real-estate capital structure. Lennar’s Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about the Company may be obtained at the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.lennar.com.

About Nest GH

Nest GH, founded in 2009 builds functional townhomes that meet the everyday needs of families in prime residential areas, in Accra. Delivering over 20,000 SQM of luxury and residential real-estate to date, the Nest GH team is made of award-winning architects, contractors, lawyers, project managers, investment managers and interior designers. Nest GH strongly believes in working with a knowledgeable team to deliver “best in class” homes that meet the needs of clients, always maintaining professional integrity