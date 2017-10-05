Kufuor started Wa water project – Kofi Adda insists

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources has refuted claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Wa water project was initiated by the NDC.

President Akufo-Addo as part of his two-day visit to the Upper West region, commissioned the $51.5 million Jambussi water project constructed with a facility from the Korean Exim Bank, to supply 3.3 million gallons of water per day to the 100,705 residents of Wa.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has since descended on the President , accusing him of trying to “steal” a project initiated and completed by his predecessor John Dramani Mahama.

However, speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda explained that the project was a sole idea of the late Alhaji Grussah who was the first vice chairman of the NPP and the then chairman of the board of directors for Ghana water company.

According to him, the project was presented to Kufuor who worked with the Korean government towards the implementation of the project.

He hinted that the NDC only assumed power and continued the project and couldn’t even complete it.

He added that the NPP came back, completed the project and commissioned it.