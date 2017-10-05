Ken Ashigbey appointed CEO of Telecoms Chamber

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Kenneth Ashigbey is Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications' new CEO

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has appointed Kenneth Ashigbey as Chief Executive Officer.

The MD of Graphic Communications Group Limited who tendered his resignation recently will assume duty on 1 November 2017.

Mr Ashigbey was previously the CEO at Optimum Media Prime (OMP) and also worked as the Chief Technology Officer at the Multimedia Group Ltd.

Ms. Yolanda Cuba, Chair of the Chamber, said: “We welcome Kenneth to the Chamber. With a customer base of more than 19 million unique subscribers in Ghana, the mobile industry continues to change how we communicate. We look forward to working with Ken to deliver a lot more excitement to customers.”

For his part, Mr Ashigbey said: “I am honored to be joining the industry at such a time of significant opportunities, despite the progress made. The Chamber will continue to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians by advocating for the right policy, legal and regulatory environment.”

He is appreciative of the tremendous work done by his predecessor, Kwaku Sakyi Addo and remains confident that “together, we can build on that”.

Mr Ashigbey holds an MBA from the Leicester University and a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering from the KNUST.

About the Telecoms Chamber

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication is an industry association and a private initiative by the mobile network operators in Ghana. We are an advocacy institution established to help direct telecommunications policy, legislation and regulation, and pursue research towards the development of telecommunications.

As the voice of the mobile operators and tower companies in Ghana, we work through direct engagements with government (institutions), civil society, key stakeholders and consumers to shape the mobile ecosystem and maximise the socio-economic benefits of mobile in Ghana. The Chamber was registered in 2010 and inaugurated in 2011.