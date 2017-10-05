Karbo will lift high the flag of Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Anthony Karbo, Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507218768_607_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reposed confidence in his Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Lawra Constituency, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, assuring residents of the area that the MP would do well not just for his constituents but Ghana.

Speaking at a durbar held in his honour, the President thanked the chiefs and the people of Lawra for voting back the NPP tradition by electing Anthony Abayifaa Karbo.

‘Because he is a worthy son, and he is eminently fit and able, it gave me very great joy to appoint him as Deputy Minister in my Government with an important responsibility for Roads and Highways. It is important to understand he is Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways for Ghana not just for Lawra. He would do his best for you and he is going to do his best for the entire country” the President said.

On his vision for the district, the President announced that plans were advanced to turn the district into a municipality. He also assured that the Government would fast track the process of accreditation to facilitate the setting up of a Teacher Training College.

One major project of interest to the Lawra Township has been the Dikpe Bridge; the President gave assurance the assurance that the bridge would be constructed by end of his first term.

قالب وردپرس

Comments