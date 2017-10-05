JUSAG to strike October 19

JUSAG if government fails to pay their “outstanding allowances.” <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507213834_367_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has served notice its members will embark on industrial action on Thursday, October 19 if government fails to pay their “outstanding allowances.”

The staff in a notice on Wednesday, October 4 said government has turned deaf ears to their “legitimate demand” and have no option than to strike.

Members of JUSAG are demanding their outstanding rent allowance since January.

“Upon failure to address the above on or before 19th October, 2017, we are enjoined to embark on an industrial action to realize our legitimate demand.

“Notice is hereby served the National Labour Commission,” Derrick Annan, the General Secretary of JUSAG, said in a statement.

The government is yet to respond to their latest notice.

