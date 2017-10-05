I was one of Mahama’s strongest pillars while in office – Bagbin

Politics of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-05

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Alban Bagbin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507184490_958_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Nadwoli-Kaleo, Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has revealed he was one of the strong pillars who supported former President John Dramani Mahama while in office and therefore his criticisms were done in good faith.

“If you ask the former President himself, he will attest to the fact that I was one of his pillars right out from parliament till he became President”, he said.

According to him, people who accused him of deliberately attacking the Mahama administration to pave way for his presidential ambition are getting their facts wrong because they did so out of ignorance.

“They just lack the information and that is why they are saying that”, Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin stated on GHOne State of Affairs in a one-on-one interview with Nana Aba Anamoah.

“Since his assumption of office, I have done all I could to support him to succeeded”, Hon. Alban Bagbin who has declared his intention to run for the party’s presidential primaries revealed.

“In terms of encouragement, inspirations and advice l have done all that for him. …it is only the outsiders who do not know”.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament also insisted his criticisms then were genuine else he would have contested President Mahama in 2012 during the party’s primaries.