I see myself as a lover boy – Bagbin asserts

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-10-05

The longest serving Member of Parliament in Ghana, Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin says he is the ‘lover boy’ of Ghana, making his chances of winning not just the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Primary but the Presidency of this country brighter.

According to the 2nd Speaker of Parliament, he has a huge support base in the country even though few of the new faces in NDC might not know him, he has distinguished himself well as the leader of the opposition referred to as the Minority Leader.

Commenting on his Presidential ambition on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Hon. Alban Bagbin insisted he has managed to lure the youth of this country to his side when he went round the country to visit almost all the tertiary institutions and even some training colleges when he served as the Minority Leader of Parliament.

“My chances are very bright. My support base is huge; few of the new faces might not have known me but you know for 8 good years as the leader of the opposition which we graciously referred to as Minority Leader, I went round the country and I visited almost all the tertiary institutions and at that time extended to some training colleges, I lured myself to the youth and also performed very well in Parliament and led my party on many issues and tried as much as possible to add my views to the process to get the party more formidable than it is today”, he indicated.

He again mentioned that many of the members of the Council of Elders who served under NDC regime can attest to his leadership qualities and so are Members of Parliament and former Members of Parliament.

“….and I think a large number of the youth of this country is aware of that and have experienced it together with my generosities. I have invested so much in so many sectors of the economy and so many human development in particular and I think that I would easily garner that support even outside the perimeters of my party to be able to lead this country”, he hopefully stated.

“I see myself as the lover boy of this country and I think that I can win not just the party’s presidential primary but even the presidency of this country”.

“I believe I have the national appeal and internationally as well; wherever I have had the opportunity to represent our country, I have by other His grace or by destiny, been given the opportunity to lead and so I have led a lot of groups outside this country, in Africa and outside Africa and in fact, in the inter-parliamentary union which is the World Parliament and made of up many MPs from many democracies; I had the opportunity to lead one of the critical committee for 8 years” he stated.