Government to launch restoration of nursing allowance October 10

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has set aside Tuesday, October 10, 2017 for the launch of the restoration of the nurses and midwives trainee allowance.

The restoration of the allowance is in fulfilment of a campaign promise made by then-presidential candidate and now president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to health and teacher trainee institutions across the country.

The restoration of the allowance will see some 68,000 trainees receiving an amount of GHS400 monthly.

The cost of the restoration according to government is adequately captured in the 2027 budget presented in March 2017.

The erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government scrapped nursing and teacher trainee allowance arguing that the decision would allow it to expand various health and educational infrastructure in the country as well as remove the restrictions on admission to the various training institutions.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised to restore the allowance if it won the 2016 election.

