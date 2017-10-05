Ghana’s election can be rigged – Korsah

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

A former director of elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Martin Agyei Korsah has disclosed that Ghana’s electoral system is not immune to rigging.

“Before the 2016 elections, we noticed there were some Togolese on our register which we needed the Electoral Commission (EC) to investigate. There was no doubt our register was in a mess. Our elections can be rigged,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Thursday October 5, 2017.

He also disclosed that many things went against the NPP in the just ended elections but the party overlooked them because it won the polls.

Mr. Korsah who is also the deputy Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development further dismissed claims that the NPP hacked the system of the EC during the collation of results.

“The election was fair and free,” he said.

According to him, the party’s continuous criticisms of the EC made it sit up to ensure the election was credible.

“We had some challenges with some of the personnel recruited by the EC and we wanted them to work on it. It’s better to make noise about the things that happen so it doesn’t happen again in future elections. There were some justifiable reasons for wanting to give the EC some heat.

“At a point, I think the EC sat up after we criticized them when need be. Anybody with hindsight will admit that our posturing helped the EC before the elections. We were trying hard to get the wrongs in the EC corrected before the elections,” he said.