Free SHS is a revolution; must be sustained – Oti Boateng

2017-10-05

The Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng has said the Free SHS policy is a revolution in education that must be guarded as a national pride by all citizens irrespective of political affiliation to ensure its sustainability.

Speaking at this year’s commemoration of the World Day for Teachers held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Oti Boateng said “…the bold adoption of the Free SHS policy is a striking indication of how sacred Education is to the generality of Ghanaians.”

Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng who chaired the ceremony thus lauded Government for the implementation of the Free SHS policy which he stressed will improve the lots of Ghanaians.

This year’s world teachers Day was marked with the 23rd National Best Teachers and 3rd Best School Awards ceremony in the Eastern regional Capital, Koforidua.

On his part, Ms. Philippa Larsen, Acting National President of GNAT urged government to ensure that quality education is not compromised in the implementation of the Free SHS program.

She also called on government to address the lack of teaching and learning materials in Schools ,as well as condition of service of teachers to avoid any labour unrest in the future .

The Minister of state in Charge of tertiary Education ,Prof.Kwesi Yankah government recognizes the importance of Teachers in ensuring quality education in the country hence shall ensure that the teachers is motivated to work.

He entreated teachers however, to live exemplary lives .