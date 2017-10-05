Embargo placed on thermal power plant purchases – Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bamumia has said that government is turning its attention to renewable energy hence no power purchase agreement will be entered by government with any entity.

“Our goal, fundamentally, is to move Ghana away from the dependence on thermal energy towards renewable energy as the primary source of power for homes, offices and all public facilities.

“For this reason, our government has taken the decision and announced the policy that henceforth, the government will not sign any power purchase agreements for thermal plants for Ghana,” Dr Bawumia said on Wednesday, October 4 during his address at the 3rd Advancement Lecture Series 2017 held at the University of Cape Coast.

Dr Bawumia, who identified strong production capacities as the missing link in building resilient economies in African countries emphasised the need for uninterrupted power supply to feed the manufacturing sector and for commercial use.

“Electricity drives our everyday applications in science and technology. Our homes, work place, health, private homes and production capacities depend on a large measure to access to power and we must work hard to keep the lights on and to also operate efficiently,” he added.