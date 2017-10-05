Dr Nii Kotei Dzani wins big at 40 Under 40 Awards

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, the President of Group Ideal, has been named the Overall Best Achiever at the just-ended 40 Under 40 Awards ceremony.

The awards aim at identifying and honoring a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business fellows under the 40 years, who are making a significant impact in the industry they operate.

It also to highlight these individuals’ impeccable results through their commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and community service.



Dr. Dzani took home two awards on the night; ‘The Best Investor Under 40’ and The Overall Best Achiever Under 40.’

Commenting on his feat, Dr Dzani said: “I am sincerely grateful to the organizers for such an honor. To my team of great minds, who head the various institutions under the Groupe Ideal umbrella, I say thank you for your dedication to bringing our vision to life, I could not have achieved this recognition without your incredible input.”

“This special night brings memories of the toil, the challenges, hard critical decisions that had to be made and also the joy of the many successful milestones the Companies have chalked along the way.

“I believe this award will lead us onto greater things as we continue to give our cherished customers the Ideal Experience. We will continue to do even more and better to serve our mother Ghana.”

Dr. Dzani is a distinguished Entrepreneur and Businessman with extensive business experience as an Economist and accomplished Business Owner.



He is also the Greater Accra member of Council of state.



He has considerable years of experience in managing Micro & SME financing operations in Ghana.

His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana; and an Honorary Doctorate from the Oral Roberts University, Oklahoma, USA.

He also holds an MBA in Corporate Governance & Finance from the University of Hull, United Kingdom. He is currently pursuing a professional Law Degree.



Groupe Ideal’s portfolio comprises Ideal Finance, First Trust Savings, and Loans, Ideal Capital partners, Ideal Asset Solutions, Ideal Trade, TV Africa, Ideal Pension Trust, Ideal Insurance brokers, Tsaste Foundation, a CSR wing of the Groupe Ideal Financial Holdings, Force 64 Security, and Westfield Offshore Consult.

Groupe Ideal currently operates in the areas of Investment Banking, Business Finance, Trade, Asset Management, Mining and Offshore Consultancy Services, Media and Security Services.

Many Ghanaian youths are earning a living from the operations of these companies.