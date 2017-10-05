Creation of new regions not for political gain – Korsah

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

The Government has dismissed claims that the creation of six new regions is an attempt to gain more strongholds for political expediency.

According to the Deputy Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, Martin Adjei Korsah, the decision to create new regions is a campaign promise that the Akufo-Addo led government is bent on fulfilling.

The NPP government has established the Regional Reorganisation and Development Ministry to carve out new regions within the next four years.

About six regions are likely to be created out of the Western, Volta, Northern and Brong Ahafo regions.

Opponents of the NPP have suggested that the decision to create new regions is a deliberate attempt by the governing party to gain more strongholds and win more voters ahead of the next election.

But speaking on Morning Starr Thursday, Mr Adjei Korsah stated that both the NDC and the NPP planned to create new regions within the next four years.

He added that his ministry is still in the consultation process in the creation of the new regions.

“We stated in our manifesto that we will create more regions should we win the elections. The NDC had that in their manifesto as well,” Mr. Adjei-Korsah told host Francis Abban adding “Creation of new regions has nothing to do with getting strong-holds for electoral purposes.”

“The strongest selling point to me is to deliver on your promises to the people…we want to make sure that Central Government gets closer to the people more,” Mr Adjei-Korsah added.