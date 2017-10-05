‘Class One’ teacher adjudged 2017 National Best Teacher

Faustina Cobson has been adjudged the 2017 National Best Teacher <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507231835_509_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The 41-year-old who teaches at the Richard Aquaye memorial school in Agbobloshie, Accra beat two others to win the coveted prize.

She received a three bedroom house, 50,000 cedis and life insurance cover from SIC.

Agnes Nutakor was the first runner-up. She teaches at Kpeve model school in the Volta region. She took home a cash prize of 110,000 cedis and a life insurance cover.

Joseph Agbotsa was the second runner-up. He took home a brand new car, 20,000 cedis life insurance cover from sic life. He is 42 years and teaches with La Nkwantanan Presec in Accra.

