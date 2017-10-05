Best teachers of Ga-South Municipality tour West Hills Mall

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-10-05

The teachers and officials of the mall in a group pose after the tour <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507216893_678_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Fifty award-winning teachers of second-cycle schools in the Ga-South Municipality embarked on a guided tour of West Hills Mall as part of activities marking the 2017 Municipal Best Teacher Award celebrations.

The teachers were drawn from various schools operating under the ambit of the Ga-South Municipal Education Directorate and the Municipal Assembly.

The 50 were selected for recognition at this year’s Best Teacher Awards ceremony slated for October 5, at the Inglisi-Amanfrom Municipal School and the group visit to West Hills Mall was one of the activities lined up to commemorate the occasion.

Before touring the shops, the group was briefed by mall officials about the layout and various sections of the mall and the variety of goods and services offered by the shops.

West Hills Mall, Ghana’s most exciting family shopping destination, boasts of a wide range of Ghanaian and international products and services offered by over 60 line shops, among which are the accomplished food and grocery giant Shoprite and domestic appliance and utility specialists, Palace – the two main anchors of the mall.

Most of the teachers were however fascinated by what they saw at Edgars, the mall’s biggest clothing and fashion outlet, where they spent nearly 30 minutes of their time window-shopping all the departments in the store.

During interactions with the teachers, Frank Crofie, Store Manager at Edgars, announced the start of a new one-week-long ‘Markdown Promo’ which offers up to 75% discount on most items on display.

“This promo is open to all, but I’m happy that you’re the first to hear about it. We hope that each one of you will try to take advantage of this opportunity and get what you need within this one week period,” Mr. Crofie told the excited teachers.

Indeed, majority of the teachers live within the Ga South municipality where West Hills Mall is located and quite a number of them said they have had shopping experiences at the mall.

I live at Odorkor and West Hills has been my mall ever since it opened three years ago. I come here at least twice every month for my groceries and drinks,” said Anita Gyefour, Headmistress of Kokrobite Municipal Senior High School who was with the group.

Madam Cynthia Adoni, Human Resource Manager at the Municipal Education Directorate who led the teachers, expressed the Education Directorate’s gratitude to the management of the mall for making time to accommodate the group at a rather short notice.

Mr. Kobby Ampong, Marketing Assistant who conducted the teachers around said mall management was working closely with the tenants (shops) to give customers and patrons of West Hills Mall the most exciting shopping experience in the run up to the 2017 yuletide season.