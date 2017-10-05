Baba Kamara ‘fed’ me when NPP was in opposition – Zongo Minister

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-05

play videoMinister for Zongo and Inner City Development, Boniface Abubakar Saddique <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507171262_15_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minister for Zongo and Inner City Development, Boniface Abubakar Saddique has disclosed how he lived a comfortable life despite his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) being in opposition for eight years.

The maverick politician who was disappointed twice in his bid to become a Member of Parliament (MP) until he finally had the chance in the 2016 elections, indicated that he lived on the benevolence of his elder brother, Baba Kamara, a former National Security advisor to former President Mahama.

The Madina Legislator while addressing a gathering at Old Fadama said, “I have never seen opposition. My party, NPP has seen opposition but not me. This is because when NDC was in power, I eat, I rely on my brother Kamara and he gave me money at my request.”

The maverick politician who is known for his honesty promised to reciprocate Baba Kamara’s favour by ensuring he lacks nothing as his party NDC is now in opposition.

“Today, I am in power, if he is in need he will call me. We are always in constant communication,” he stressed.

The Zongo and Inner City Minister made these remarks in a town hall meeting where he was advising the youth of the community not to engage in conflicts or be divided by politics and politicians. According to him politicians despite belonging to different political parties and ideologies are not at each other’s throat as their supporters perceive.

He cited several instances including his experience where members of the same family belong to different political parties explaining that the youth should be open to each other’s political views to ensure peace.

“I want to tell you to do your politics well. Don’t let politicians deceive you. When you see us arguing, we aren’t fighting. When we are done we share a cup of tea before heading to our various destinations and you are here fighting,” he cautioned.

“Osafo-Maafo is in NPP but his brother, Kumah Adjei Maafo is in NDC. Sherry Ayitey is NDC but her elder brother, Professor Ayitey is NPP. NDC lawyer, Larry Adjetey is the son of NPP’s Peter Ala Adjetey. Samuel Jinapor is NPP his elder brother John Jinapor is NDC, and then myself I am NPP but my elder brother, Baba Kamara is NDC so how can we fight?” he quizzed.