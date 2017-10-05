Akufo-Addo trying to take credit for John Mahama’s projects – Lecturer

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

A lecturer with the University of Education Winneba , Kumasi Campus has attacked President Akufo-Addo accusing him of deliberately trying to take credit for projects embarked on by the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

“The President should know better that eight months in office he did not start or complete any major project in the country…..do we have to call this one also plagiarism or thievery”, Mr. Yarhands Dissou Arthur quizzed.

“We will not allow monkey dey works, baboon dey chop posture …Ghanaians are already aware of every project NDC government embarked on across the length and breadth of the country”, the NDC apologist said.

President Akufo-Addo as part of his two-day visit to the Upper West region, commissioned a $51.5 million Jambussi water project which was constructed with a facility from the Korean Exim Bank, to supply 3.3 million gallons of water per day to the 100,705 residents of Wa.

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) disagreed with the claim the project is not their brainchild according to its upper West Regional Communications Officer, Issah Kantagyere.

However, the lecturer in an exclusive interview with mynewsgh.com blamed President Akufo-Addo and his handlers for attempting to mislead the people in the region.

“You cannot claim ownership of what you have not worked for. The President must stop misleading us”, the UTAG local chairman told our Ashanti Regional correspondent Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

“I will not be surprised if President Akufo-Addo soon says he funded the Kejetia lorry terminal project we all know was started by former President John Mahama”, Mr. Yarhands Dissou Arthur, an NDC communication team member in the Ashanti Region, stated.