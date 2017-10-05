Abu Jinapor denies putting up ‘huge mansion’ at Damongo

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has denied putting up a huge mansion at Damongo in the Northern Region.

Photos of alleged” magnificent Villa” being put up by the lawyer at his hometown in Damongo have gone viral on social media.

His critics linked the alleged construction of the building to the recent corruption allegation leveled against him by controversial musician A Plus in the Unibank -Korle Bu saga.

However, Mr Jinapor has rejected the claims, saying the allegations are completely false.

“For the records, I do not own any landed property in Damongo. Again, I am not building a “mansion” there either. These widely circulating claims , yet again, fit into the grand scheme by full-time detractors to soil my reputation. I, therefore, entreat all and sundry to completely disregard this wicked propaganda.,” he posted on his Facebook page Thursday

Below is the full statement:

My attention has been drawn to a deliberate and vile propaganda circulating on social media to the effect that, I am building a “magnificent villa” in Damongo, in the Northern Region, as part of an alleged ambition “to annex” a Parliamentary seat.

Thank you.