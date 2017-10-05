660 Communities to have electricity in Upper East

President Akufo-Addo has announced the decision to connect the Upper East to the national grid <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507213342_480_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A total of 660 more communities that are without electricity, according to the President, would be connected to the national grid between rest of 2017 and 2018 in the region.

“The Upper East is the part of the country that has the least access to electricity. The lowest figure is 60%. So, it’s necessary that every effort is made to accelerate the provision of electricity to the Upper East. So, this year 2017 and 2018, a total of 660 communities in the Upper East are going to be connected to the national grid to expand electricity to all in the region,” he announced.

The President added: “But I think that the most important is if we recognise the programme that the NPP puts up before our country is a programme that can enable our country to develop rapidly and transform our fortunes. I have always said, and I will continue to say, that we are not a poor nation. Ghanaians are not a poor people. Our nation is not a poor nation. All it needs is good leadership and the prosperity that God has given to us will come out for all our people to benefit from. I need your active support whether you voted for me or you didn’t vote for me so that together we can rebuild Ghana.”

