3rd Ghana CFO awards nominees unveiled

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017
Source: ultimatefmonline.com
2017-10-05
Nominees for the 3rd Ghana CFO Awards have been announced following a rigorous process to ensure all players in the finance industry are represented.
The 3rd Ghana CFO Awards which is powered by InstinctWave, the same company behind the much celebrated, Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards. Ghana Construction Awards, (Ghana & Nigeria) and Africa Brand Conference, UK, is scheduled to be held on October 21, 2017 at the plush Movenpick Ambassador hotel.
Announcing the nominees for the event, Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave noted that new categories have been created for financial institutions, government agencies and finance departments to promote and reward their contribution to the economy.
The nominations were officially unveiled to the media after the Board of Trustees of the awards had reviewed all entries and conducted their own research into entries submitted by companies.
The Awards ceremony in its third year, will celebrate the success, innovation and vision of CFOs of listed companies, large corporations, state-owned entities and government institutions. it will also recognize finance executives, teams and leading finance organizations whose outstanding leadership practices have raised the standards of accountability within the profession, showcase brilliancy in managing organisations’ wealth and supported the nation’s economic growth .
The 2017 Ghana CFO awards night will provide an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders in the finance sector to network, entertain clients, and reinforce relationships with partners and reward staff with exceptional performance.
Below is a full list of nominees:
CFO OF THE YEAR: INSURANCE
SIC INSURANCE- Bernard Kofi Ameah
Glico Life Insurance- Victor Owusu- Boakye
Star Life Insurance- Justice Frank Offei
Enterprise Group- Daniel Larbi-Tieku
Old Mutual Life Assurance- Samuel Addo-Nyinaku
CFO OF THE YEAR: BANKING
Ecobank Ghana-Edward Botchway
Agricultural Development Bank- Joseph Nii Adjei
Barclays Bank – Antoinette Kwofie
Ghana Commercial bank- Socrates Afram
CFO OF THE YEAR: CONSUMER GOODS
Unilever Ghana-Miguel Angel Jimenez Marquez
CocaCola Bottling Company- Philip Ofosu
Fan Milk- Nathan Dennis
Guinness Ghana- Stephen Nirenstein
Kasapreko Company LTD- Emmanuel Teiko
CFO OF THE YEAR: ENERGY
Star Oil- Philip Tieku
Allied Ghana- Kwame Oppong
Vivo Energy- Moussa Konate
Newmont Africa- Kwame Addo-Kufuor
Golden Star Resources- Rodney Oddoye
Gold Fields Ghana: Lindley Witbooi
CFO OF THE YEAR HEALTHCARE
Kinapharma Pharmaceuticals- Rai Prakash
Ernest Chemists- Alex Ntiri
Aryton Drugs- Henry Ocansey
CFO OF THE YEAR: LOGISTICS/SERVICES
DHL- Eric Sabarh
Mcdan Shipping Company- Nii Armah
Maersk Ghana
CFO OF THE YEAR: AVIATION
Africa World Airline- Alex Wu
Starbow- Mr. Sukhjinder Mann
CFO OF THE YEAR: TOURISM
Landtours Ghana- Moses Klu Mensah
Avis Ghana- Duke E.Ankrah
Kenpong Travel and Tours-George Amoako
CFO OF THE YEAR: HOSPITALITY
Movenpick Hotel- Jeroen Herweijer
Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City- Nirupama Shankar
CFO OF THE YEAR: AUTOMOBILE
Mechanical Lloyd Co.- Kalysta Darko-O’Kell
Toyota Ghana- Richard Kwae
Japan Motors- Sanjay Verma
CFO OF THE YEAR: PENSION
Axis Pensions- Matthew Mani
Metropolitan Pension Trust- Aya Agbettor
Old Mutual Trust Company- Samuel Addo- Nyinaku
Glico Pensions Trustees Ltd- Belinda Tandoh
United Pension Trustees Ltd- Enoch Abin
CFO OF THE YEAR: POWER/UTILITIES
Genser Energy Africa- Linda Body Lawson
Kosmos Energy- Sampson Kusi Appiah
West African Gas Pipeline Company Ltd- Mike Enendu
TELECOM
MTN- Modupe Kadri
Airtel- Solanke Abimbola
Vodafone- Kenneth Kwame Gomado
TIGO- Bright Owusu-Bempah
Busy- James Aduadjoe
NON-BANKING FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Midland Savings & Loans- Kwame Opoku Frimpong
Bond Financial services- Malik Aidoo
CDH Financial Holding- Michael Opoku
CFO OF THE YEAR: INVESTMENT BANKING
Beige Capital- Dawda M. Hafisdeen,
Databank- Frank Socrates Dzakuma
Firstbanc Financial Services Ltd- Pearl Mingle
ORGANISATION AWARDS
FINANCIAL SOFTWARE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
ACC Tech ERP
Multisoft Solutions
Holman Consulting
Digitronix Systems
BEST INSURANCE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
GLICO Life Insurance
Enterprise Life
SIC Insurance
Star Life Insurance
STOCK BROKERAGE FIRM OF THE YEAR
New World Securities
Data Bank brokerage
EDC Brokerage
SIC Brokerage
Gold Cost Securities
Investment Advisor of the Year
Ecobank Capital
Firstbanc Financial Services Ltd
Audit Innovation Firm of the Year
KMPG
Price Water House Coopers
PUBLIC SECTOR CATEGORIES
PUBLIC SECTOR CFO OF THE YEAR
ECG- Mr. Frank Anokwafo
GNPC-Comfort Aniagyei
GOSCO- Michael Amoah
GPHA- Chris Amedor
GRA-
PUBLIC SECTOR FINANCE TEAM OF THE YEAR
GRA
GNPC
VRA
ECG
GOSCO
PUBLIC SECTOR INTERNAL AUDIT TEAM OF THE YEAR
GRA
GNPC
VRA
ECG
GOSCO
PUBLIC SECTOR FINANCE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
GRA
GNPC
VRA
ECG
GOSCO
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS
Life Time achievement of the Year- Hon. Ken Ofori- Attah
Outstanding Contribution to Business & Finance- Mr.Philip Oti Mensah( MD Omni Bank)
Outstanding Contribution to Business & Finance –Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani(MD Groupe Ideal)
Outstanding Contribution to Business & Finance –Francis Kalitsi(Managing Partner, Serengeti Capital)
Business Transformation Award -Mike Nyinaku( MD Beige Group)
Woman of Excellence in Finance- Mrs. Abiola Bawiah(CEO UBA)