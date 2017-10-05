3rd Ghana CFO awards nominees unveiled

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Nominees for the 3rd Ghana CFO Awards have been announced following a rigorous process to ensure all players in the finance industry are represented.

The 3rd Ghana CFO Awards which is powered by InstinctWave, the same company behind the much celebrated, Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards. Ghana Construction Awards, (Ghana & Nigeria) and Africa Brand Conference, UK, is scheduled to be held on October 21, 2017 at the plush Movenpick Ambassador hotel.

Announcing the nominees for the event, Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave noted that new categories have been created for financial institutions, government agencies and finance departments to promote and reward their contribution to the economy.

The nominations were officially unveiled to the media after the Board of Trustees of the awards had reviewed all entries and conducted their own research into entries submitted by companies.

The Awards ceremony in its third year, will celebrate the success, innovation and vision of CFOs of listed companies, large corporations, state-owned entities and government institutions. it will also recognize finance executives, teams and leading finance organizations whose outstanding leadership practices have raised the standards of accountability within the profession, showcase brilliancy in managing organisations’ wealth and supported the nation’s economic growth .

The 2017 Ghana CFO awards night will provide an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders in the finance sector to network, entertain clients, and reinforce relationships with partners and reward staff with exceptional performance.

Below is a full list of nominees:

CFO OF THE YEAR: INSURANCE

SIC INSURANCE- Bernard Kofi Ameah

Glico Life Insurance- Victor Owusu- Boakye

Star Life Insurance- Justice Frank Offei

Enterprise Group- Daniel Larbi-Tieku

Old Mutual Life Assurance- Samuel Addo-Nyinaku

CFO OF THE YEAR: BANKING

Ecobank Ghana-Edward Botchway

Agricultural Development Bank- Joseph Nii Adjei

Barclays Bank – Antoinette Kwofie

Ghana Commercial bank- Socrates Afram

CFO OF THE YEAR: CONSUMER GOODS

Unilever Ghana-Miguel Angel Jimenez Marquez

CocaCola Bottling Company- Philip Ofosu

Fan Milk- Nathan Dennis

Guinness Ghana- Stephen Nirenstein

Kasapreko Company LTD- Emmanuel Teiko

CFO OF THE YEAR: ENERGY

Star Oil- Philip Tieku

Allied Ghana- Kwame Oppong

Vivo Energy- Moussa Konate

Newmont Africa- Kwame Addo-Kufuor

Golden Star Resources- Rodney Oddoye

Gold Fields Ghana: Lindley Witbooi

CFO OF THE YEAR HEALTHCARE

Kinapharma Pharmaceuticals- Rai Prakash

Ernest Chemists- Alex Ntiri

Aryton Drugs- Henry Ocansey

CFO OF THE YEAR: LOGISTICS/SERVICES

DHL- Eric Sabarh

Mcdan Shipping Company- Nii Armah

Maersk Ghana

CFO OF THE YEAR: AVIATION

Africa World Airline- Alex Wu

Starbow- Mr. Sukhjinder Mann

CFO OF THE YEAR: TOURISM

Landtours Ghana- Moses Klu Mensah

Avis Ghana- Duke E.Ankrah

Kenpong Travel and Tours-George Amoako

CFO OF THE YEAR: HOSPITALITY

Movenpick Hotel- Jeroen Herweijer

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City- Nirupama Shankar

CFO OF THE YEAR: AUTOMOBILE

Mechanical Lloyd Co.- Kalysta Darko-O’Kell

Toyota Ghana- Richard Kwae

Japan Motors- Sanjay Verma

CFO OF THE YEAR: PENSION

Axis Pensions- Matthew Mani

Metropolitan Pension Trust- Aya Agbettor

Old Mutual Trust Company- Samuel Addo- Nyinaku

Glico Pensions Trustees Ltd- Belinda Tandoh

United Pension Trustees Ltd- Enoch Abin

CFO OF THE YEAR: POWER/UTILITIES

Genser Energy Africa- Linda Body Lawson

Kosmos Energy- Sampson Kusi Appiah

West African Gas Pipeline Company Ltd- Mike Enendu

TELECOM

MTN- Modupe Kadri

Airtel- Solanke Abimbola

Vodafone- Kenneth Kwame Gomado

TIGO- Bright Owusu-Bempah

Busy- James Aduadjoe

NON-BANKING FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Midland Savings & Loans- Kwame Opoku Frimpong

Bond Financial services- Malik Aidoo

CDH Financial Holding- Michael Opoku

CFO OF THE YEAR: INVESTMENT BANKING

Beige Capital- Dawda M. Hafisdeen,

Databank- Frank Socrates Dzakuma

Firstbanc Financial Services Ltd- Pearl Mingle

ORGANISATION AWARDS

FINANCIAL SOFTWARE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

ACC Tech ERP

Multisoft Solutions

Holman Consulting

Digitronix Systems

BEST INSURANCE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

GLICO Life Insurance

Enterprise Life

SIC Insurance

Star Life Insurance

STOCK BROKERAGE FIRM OF THE YEAR

New World Securities

Data Bank brokerage

EDC Brokerage

SIC Brokerage

Gold Cost Securities

Investment Advisor of the Year

Ecobank Capital

Firstbanc Financial Services Ltd

Audit Innovation Firm of the Year

KMPG

Price Water House Coopers

PUBLIC SECTOR CATEGORIES

PUBLIC SECTOR CFO OF THE YEAR

ECG- Mr. Frank Anokwafo

GNPC-Comfort Aniagyei

GOSCO- Michael Amoah

GPHA- Chris Amedor

GRA-

PUBLIC SECTOR FINANCE TEAM OF THE YEAR

GRA

GNPC

VRA

ECG

GOSCO

PUBLIC SECTOR INTERNAL AUDIT TEAM OF THE YEAR

GRA

GNPC

VRA

ECG

GOSCO

PUBLIC SECTOR FINANCE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

GRA

GNPC

VRA

ECG

GOSCO

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS

Life Time achievement of the Year- Hon. Ken Ofori- Attah

Outstanding Contribution to Business & Finance- Mr.Philip Oti Mensah( MD Omni Bank)

Outstanding Contribution to Business & Finance –Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani(MD Groupe Ideal)

Outstanding Contribution to Business & Finance –Francis Kalitsi(Managing Partner, Serengeti Capital)

Business Transformation Award -Mike Nyinaku( MD Beige Group)

Woman of Excellence in Finance- Mrs. Abiola Bawiah(CEO UBA)