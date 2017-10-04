We’re phasing out GH₵1 bribe taking Police Officers – Police Admin.

The Police Administration says it will shortly roll out new measures to ensure that officers exhibit professional standards of the Service.

Among such measures is a policy aimed at ensuring that acts such as bribery on the streets by some Police officers which tarnish the image of the service are curtailed.

The Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu who condemned the act said the Ghana Police Service has begun action to phase out personnel tarnishing the image of the service with unprofessional conduct.