Vodafone successfully organises SME awards

Business News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-04

The 4th edition of the SME Ghana Awards (SMEGA), sponsored by Vodafone Ghana came off successfully in Accra, last Thursday night.

The awards seek to recognise and shine light on promising small and medium-scale enterprises which are torchbearers in excellence and innovation.

Under the theme: ‘sustaining Ghana’s SMEs in a globally competitive market – uncovering the pillars of profitable growth in a digitised business world’, the event saw Quama Food Processing Limited emerged as the overall SME of the Year.

Other award winners included: Food Processing Award, Quama Food Processing Company Limited; Trade sector Award – Francis Aluminium Company Limited; Educational Service Award – Kumah Farms Company; and Financial Institution Award – Bonzali Rural Bank Limited.

The rest are: High Impact Award which was received by Professor Stephen Adei; Entrepreneur Venture Award – Rev. Nketia; Light Industry – Dream consult and supplies; Longest existing SME – Nkulenu Industries; Researchers Award – Dr. Wilberforce Ansah; and Agriculture Processing Award – Trust God Farms.

Angela Mensah-Poku, Director, Vodafone Enterprise Business Unit and Wholesale, noted that Vodafone is committed to helping build and connect the thriving SME ecosystem.

“Vibrant and developing economies rely on strong and progressive SMEs to make the transition to middle-income entities. All over the world, no developing economy has survived without the commitment and hard work of its SME sector. Ghana is no different – our SME sector accounts for more than 80 percent of the economic growth. We owe these companies our unalloyed commitment to help them with new ground-breaking solutions that will make their operations sustainable and profitable,” she added.

The event was also sponsored by Activa Insurance and Heritage Bank.

The awardees were given various prizes, including free data packages, free insurance cover and discounted account and loan packages by the sponsors.