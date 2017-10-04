Upper West Chiefs commend Akufo-Addo for fulfilling promises

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-04

President of the UWR House of Chiefs, Richard Babini Kanyton IV <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507101986_974_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has received commendation from the Chiefs of the Upper West Region for the fulfilment of major campaign promises he made in the run up to the December 2016 election, and also his fight against corruption.

At the Wa West District, on Monday, 2nd October, 2017, where President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Wa Water Project, the Dolmon Naa, Wechiau Naa and other chiefs present expressed their delight “for your (President Akufo-Addo’s) leadership since you assumed the highest office of the land some 9 months ago.”

According to the Dolmon Naa, Sohmwine Gore II, who spoke on behalf of the Chiefs, he told President Akufo-Addo and the gathering that “you have begun the implementation of the good policies you promised Ghanaians in your Manifesto, which have started yielding results for the good people of Ghana.”

He cited, for example, that the Wa West District has been the beneficiary of 47,000 bags of fertilizer, through the fertilizer subsidy programme, from the Akufo-Addo government.

“This has made farmers expand their farm acreages, since they could not afford to buy the fertilizer at the reduced prices. The expected annual yields of these farms are expected to double. Even though the fall army worm invasion has affected most farms, government’s intervention with chemicals for spraying has reduced the devastating effect on the crops.”

On the Free SHS Policy, the Dolmon Naa, Sohmwine Gore, noted that the introduction of the programme “has come at a time that parents were finding it difficult to meet their children’s educational needs. The Free SHS has brought a huge relief to us, as parents, and we are grateful for that initiative.”

He continued, “We also want to thank government and express our gratitude for this huge edifice we are seeing today, the Wa Water Project. We understand that it is expected to supply millions of gallons of water daily to Wa Township and its environs.”

Meeting with House of Chiefs President Akufo-Addo, later in the day, held a meeting with the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, where the President of the House, Richard Babini Kanton IV, reiterated the support of the House for government “to enable it implement its policies and initiatives, to propel the development of Ghana.”

The President of the House of Chiefs added that “the government’s commitment to the development of the country, and its fight against corruption in the nine months of its tenure of office is reassuring.”

Whilst touting the success of the Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, Richard Babini Kanton IV urged President Akufo-Addo to consider the “establishment of Shea plantations under the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative. This could be a game changer for the North in the long run, to stem the drift of the youth down South for non-existent jobs.”

The Upper West Regional House of Chiefs reiterated the commitment of the Chiefs of the Region to co-operating with Government to maintain peace in their respective traditional areas.

“We know Government cannot do it alone. We call on political parties, the media, Civil Society Organisations, and Ghanaians, in general, to support government’s efforts, as it rolls out its programmes to improve the well-being of the population. There may be teething problems in the implementation processes. But, let us hold on and hold out, for I believe there are better days ahead,” Richard Babini Kanton IV added.