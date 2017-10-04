Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-04

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
NPP promise of 2018 election of MMDCE’s can’t be met – Minister
President Akufo-Adddo commissions Wa water project
Ceasefire, allow Korle-Bu to restore its image- KOSSA pleads
Former NABPTEX Boss draws dagger !… Lampoons Sheila Boamah, Petitions Pre
The Chronicle: I’m not a liar… I have started honouring my campaign promises – President
2 persons and a hostel fined for sanitation offences
Fake policeman grabbed after 7 years
I didn’t lie for votes…I’ll deliver on all promises – Akufo-Addo
Single window system is a win-win system – Veep
Russians warn of third world war
Discussions of nuclear policy today
Afenyo-Markin on corruption allegation & Flagstaff House…A-Plus being used to destroy Akufo-Addo Government
Lecturers abandon post over poor conditions
NPP honors eagle Force vigilante group