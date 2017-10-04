Three students drown in River Ayensu at Agona Kwanyaku

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

The township of Agona Kwanyako, in the Agona East District of the Central Region was on Saturday thrown into a state of mourning, following the drowning of three second-year students of Agona Kwanyako Anglican Junior High School (JHS).

The deceased are Miss Matilda Amatayo, 16 years, Hannah Mensah 18, years and Rahael Awudzie 17 years.

According to the bereaved parents and the Head teacher of the School, Mr Nii Okain, his teachers asked the students, including the girls to bring bamboos to school on Monday 2, Ocotober,2017.

The bamboos were to be used to make leisure seats at the school.

The bodies have not been found by over 20 divers made up of members of the Asafo Company of Agona Kwanyako and others since last Saturday when the news broke out.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Agona East and his delegation had earlier visited the Chiefs, Asafo Companies, bereaved families and teachers of Anglican JHS to discuss ways and means to recover the bodies from the river.

The DCE and his team on Sunday morning again joined the search party, chiefs, the bereaved families, some residents and teachers to search for the bodies of the three girls.

Nana Adeiso, Nifahene of Agona Kwanyako told the DCE and his delegation that five girls and a boy went to the river banks to cut the bamboos, but two girls and the boy escaped unhurt.

Mr Kwame Mensah, Father of Hannah Mensah, one of the deceased, said he told his daughter not to go and cut the bamboo but rather wash his cloths for him, but the girl ignored his instruction.

Mrs Comfort Assani, mother of Amatayo, deceased, told the GNA that she instructed her daughter not to go to the banks of River Ayensu to cut the bamboo, but the girl indicated that she would be punished on Monday by the teachers.

Mrs Assani said she told her daughter that on Monday she herself would accompany her to school to plead with the teachers and explain why she did not bring the bamboo to school, but her daughter refused to heed the advice.

The parents therefore appealed to the Ministry of Education and the Director- General of the Ghana Education Service to intervene to stop teachers and especially head of basic schools from forcing school children to bring bamboos, stones, fire woods, brooms and others to curb disasters.

At the time of filling the story, the bodies had not been found and the search party and the Asafo Company had intensified the search to recover the bodies from the river.