Three students drown at Agona Kwanyako

Residents of Agona Kwanyako in the Central Region have been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of three teenagers who drowned in the Afram River.

The deceased, all students of the Aglican Junior High School (JHS) and their male colleagues who had been asked by their teachers to fetch bamboo for use in school decided to go to the river bank where they could get lots of bamboo.

Upon arrival, the males decided to swim across the river for the bamboo, but the three females unfortunately drowned when they also dived into the river to join their colleagues.

Tried as the boys did, they were unable to rescue the girls due to the strong current of the river at the time of the incident.

A search party has been able to retrieve the bodies of two of the girls remaining one.

But what has angered and caused apprehension among the residents is the order given by the Fetish Priest, Nana Afram who worships the River god, who is demanding to take possession of the body of the third girl and solely bury it when it’s retrieved.

He claims he’ll have to use the body to perform some rights to stop such unfortunate incident from happening in the town anymore.

However, the family of the remaining deceased girl is promising a showdown with the festish priest as they’ve vowed to resist his move.