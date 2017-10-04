TEWU pledges support for ‘bold’ Free SHS programme

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: Ghana News Agency

2017-10-04

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507097570_392_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The leadership of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has lauded the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Programme and reaffirmed its unflinching commitment to make the programme successful.

The Union also called on members and all stakeholders in the education sector to act positively towards the sustainability of the programme for the benefit of all prospective SHS students.

Mr Matthew Abeaba Abereyiya, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Industrial Relations Officer of TEWU, who made the call said the bold decision taken by government in the implementation of the free SHS programme was unprecedented and highly commendable.

He was addressing the opening session of the maiden Annual General Meeting of the Brong-Ahafo Regional chapter of the National Association of Educational Administrators and Secretarial Staff (NAEASS) in Sunyani.

Mr Abereyiya emphasised that the Union was working hard at both the regional and national levels to ensure that grievances of members were addressed either by the Ghana Education Service, government or the Union.

This, he added was why the members also had to support government’s implementation of policies and programmes such as the free SHS that had the potential to transform the education sector.

Mr Abereyiya said the welfare of members was very paramount, explaining that TEWU was currently embarking on hire purchase and insurance policies among other programmes for the benefit of members.

He implored the Union members to remain united, forge ahead and work hard for improved productivity at their work places.

Mr Richmond Sakyi, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NAEASS, explained that the Association had worked hard to uplift the deteriorating image of the administrators and secretaries working with the GES.

He said administrators and secretaries were key members and played indispensable roles in the country’s educational delivery system.

“The students’ life cycle from admission to graduation partly rest on the shoulders of the secretaries and the administrators”, Mr Sakyi added.

He indicated that the administrative and secretarial jobs were gradually shifting towards a more pragmatic form where information and client services were becoming core functions.

“This paradigm shift will gradually permeate the core function of the GES and will soon become the anchor around which quality education would be delivered” Mr Sakyi stated.