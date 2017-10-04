Tension at Kintampo College of Health over Health Minister’s directive

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: Michael Mfum Sarpong

2017-10-04

Police ensuring peace at the school’s premise <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507131278_644_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Tension is mounting at the College of Health and Well-Being at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region following the directive for the Director of the College Professor Adu-Oppong Ahmed to hand over to his vice.

A letter signed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu directs the director to hand over to the Vice Principal Mr Saka Allotey after a Fact Finding Committee investigated allegations from the Health Tutors Association of Ghana in the institution.

After the investigations from the Fact Finding Committee the Director, Professor Adu-Oppong has been instructed to hand over for further investigations to be conducted.

The letter signed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang- Manu, Says “Based on the strength of the report, I have decided to request that you step aside to pave way for further investigations to be conducted into the operations of the College. This directive takes effect from Monday 9th October 2017. You are requested to hand over your duties as the Director of the College to Mr. Saka Allotey the Vice Principal who will act as the Director of the College.”

The Concerned Youth of Kintampo led by Mohammed Harun have chide the Ministry of Health for their directive.

Mohammed Harun, noted that the Fact Finding Committee has not treated the director fairly.

He noted that the director has done a lot to transformed the College to the standard it is today.

He revealed that the director also operates an open administration this he said has encouraged the indigenes of Kintampo to support his administration.

Following the directive youth of Kintampo have invaded the campus of College of Health at Kintampo to protest against the decision by the Ministry of Health asking the Director to stay aside to allow an investigation into financial malfeasance charge level against him by some tutors. The youth well-built trooped the campus in their numbers and have pasted some names of tutors the youth want them transferred.

However, the security made up of the military and police have taking over vantage positions in the college.