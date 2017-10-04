Teachers told not to see lesson planning as punishment

Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has told teachers not to see lesson planning as a form of punishment.

Speaking, as a resource person, at a training workshop for some teachers on lesson planning, lesson implementation and classroom management at Julidem Academy in Budumburam recently, Mr. Anthony Amoah said it was improper for a teacher to attempt to deliver an instruction to learners without an advanced preparation and use of lesson notes.

“As teachers, we know that teaching is a profession and a service, and so the need for us to act in ways that impact well on the lives of the children that we teach. Effective preparation before any lesson, including having to prepare your scheme of work, lesson notes and instructional aids, is not anypunishment. They are the things that we need to do so as to teach well. Do not begrudge your head-teacher just because he or she is insisting that you write your lesson notes and prepare very well before you enter the classroom to teach”, Mr. Amoah said.

Mr. Samuel Duame, the proprietor and head-teacher of Julidem Academy, applauded teachers for the work that they do, indicating, “But for the teacher, children would have been at home orloitering about on the streets doing things that could destroy their lives. As I appeal to the government and the GES to support us with the needed infrastructure and resourcesfor us to teach well, teachers should also learn to improvise the resources that are notreadily available.”