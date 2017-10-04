Soldier killed in motorbike accident in Tamale

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the TTH morgue <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507152386_360_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A military officer, stationed at the Air Force base in Tamale met his untimely death Wednesday morning following a gory motorbike accident in Tamale.

The motorbike on which the soldier was riding was said to have veered off the road and entered a gutter. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

The accident occurred at the bypass that links the Modern City Hotel junction to that of Mariam Hotel in Tamale.

He was said to be riding an Apsonic motorbike with registration number M-15-NR 4584 from the Air Force barracks towards the Tamale township and decided to use the bypass where the accident occurred.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yusif Mohammed Tanko said it was one Sergeant Michael Kunyane of the Military Police in Tamale who reported the accident to the Regional Police headquarters.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the TTH morgue.

