Show leadership in A Plus saga – NPP group to Freddie Blay

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-04

Freddie Blay, Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507102615_825_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, must intervene in the current impasse between musician, Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus), and the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, with regards to the allegation of corruption the musician made against the two government officials, the Patriotic Youth Alliance, a pro New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, has said.

According to the group, the public utterances of these officials, especially A-Plus, can hurt the NPP, a situation that should draw the immediate attention from the National Chair.

A statement signed by Thomas Boakye, convener of the Group, said: “Patriotic Youth Alliance, as a matter of urgency, would like to call on our National Chairman of our great party to show some iota of leadership and let sanity prevail in our party.

“We have been monitoring these allegations deteriorating as the days wear on and tarnishing the hard-earned image the party has, and the unprecedented achievements the party has choked for the few months.

“We the youth worked beyond ourselves to win the landslide victory we are enjoying, and we won’t sit down for them to destroy what we have toil for.“

The statement added: “We are calling on the National Chairman of our party to show leadership in this issue and prove that he is worth his position.”