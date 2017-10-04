Road infrastructure: Was I sleeping or Mahama misled Ghanaians? Akufo-Addo asks

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo has attacked the road infrastructure record of the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama’s government, describing it as a deception.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Lawra in the Upper West Region, the president said the so-called unprecedented road infrastructure by the NDC was only a façade.

“I don’t know what infrastructure he [Mahama] has in mind; but clearly roads were not part,” the president said during his four-day tour of the three Northern Regions of Ghana.

Road infrastructure was a key campaign message in the 2016 election with the then incumbent government led by John Mahama touting road infrastructure as its biggest achievement.

The NDC government left a debt of about ¢122 billion, a chunk of it the then government claimed had been sunk into road infrastructure.

In the heat of the campaign the then president John Mahama accused candidate Nana Akufo-Addo of sleeping whilst travelling hence his inability to see the nice roads his government had constructed.

At least nine months in government President Nana Akufo-Addo wondered where the unprecedented roads constructed by the NDC had vanished to. He told the Chiefs of Lawra that wherever he went across the country, the first thing the people demanded was roads.

“We were told during the election that there was unprecedented road infrastructure in Ghana…” the president said, adding “was I sleeping or Mahama was misleading Ghanaians on the roads infrastructure?”

The president also challenged the people of Lawra and all Ghanaians to put their shoulders to the wheel to ensure speedy growth and development of the country.

“Let us put our shoulders to the wheel and lift our country up. Ghana is not a poor country; we are not a poor people. What we have not had is good leadership; and we are going to give good leadership,” he promised.

The Chief of Lawra Naa Karbo assured the president of his residents continued support for the government.

He said the Lawra Constituency has always been a battle ground for political parties but promised to hold the seat for the NPP.

The seat is currently held by the NPP with Deputy Roads Minister Anthony Karbo as the Member of Parliament.