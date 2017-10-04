Rev Martey, Ken Ashigbey to speak at Kumasi anti-corruption lecture

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

2017-10-03

Outspoken former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, will lead a two-man team in an anti-corruption lecture in Kumasi on Friday.

He partners Graphic Communications Group Managing Director, Ken Ashigbey, to put a spotlight on the canker and its effects in Ghana.

The event is organized by Kumasi-based Christian Service University College.

Reverend Professor Martey will speak on the topic, “Institutional Corruption in Ghana: the Realities, Causes, and Effects” while his co-speaker, Mr. Ashigbey addresses the topic, “The ‘Efficacy of Anti-corruption Measures in Ghana: What is Missing and the Way Forward”.

Transparency International ranked Ghana the 7th most corrupt African country in 2015 after the country slipped by one percent from 2014.

Public perception of corruption came up strongly during the 2016 election and with the assumption of the current administration.

Christian Service University College believes academia has a major role to play in riding the Ghanaian society of the canker.

President, Prof. Sam Afrane told a press conference Tuesday that the public lecture is the school’s contribution to the fight.

“CSUC is organizing this public lecture as our contribution to advancing the debate on the issue and to educate the citizenry on the causes, effects, and solutions to nipping this canker in the bud,” he said.

The Public lecture will be chaired by Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, the General Secretary of the Christian Council, Ghana.