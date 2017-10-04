Residents of Anyako appeal for potable water

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

2017-10-03

Anyako-Kunu Traditional Area has appealed to government to help end its 15-year water crises

The Anyako-Kunu Traditional Area has appealed to government to help end its 15-year water crises and has taken the initiative to raise GHC 200,000.00 to pipe clean water into the communities at the grand durbar of its annual Dutudoza festival on Saturday.

Mr Harry Attipoe, the Festival Planning Committee Chairman said though situated on the Keta lagoon basin, the area lacked potable water and dependent on private water dealers.

He said apart from services of private water dealers, Anyako was relying on rainwater and the lagoon, which is polluted with rubbish, posing health risks to the people.

Mr Attipoe also lamented that the lagoon had claimed many homesteads and other installations in the area and appealed to the Town and Country Planning Department of the Keta Municipal Assembly to redesign the area.

Dr Archibald Yao letsa, the Volta Regional Minister said communal work was indispensable in the growth of communities and asked for the revival of interest in communalism.

He asked the people to support government in the fight against improper waste disposal and promised to help solve the water crisis.

The theme of the festival was: “Communal Spirit; the key to total development of every community”, and attracted government officials both past and present who donated towards the water project.