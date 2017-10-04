Registrar General Department going paperless by end of October – Bawumia

Business News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that business registrations at the Registrar General Department is going 100 percent paperless effective November 1, 2017.

According to the Vice President, all transaction will be done online at the RGD after the successful take-off of the paperless system.

This will allow prospective company owners to go online[RGD portal] and register their companies and make payments without having to visit the offices of the RGD.

Dr Bawumia, who was speaking at the 3rd Advancement Lecture Series 2017 at the University of Cape Coast on Wednesday, said it is the vision of the NPP administration to make Ghana a business-friendly country and that dream begins with the Registrar-General’s Department.

Addressing participants on the theme, “Developing stronger economies for the African continent: the missing link,” he explained that with the use of technological advancement, developing human capacity and an enforcement of the rule of law, Africa will reach its highest potential in economic stability.

According to him, Ghana has begun building a stronger economy with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government policy interventions like the digital addressing system, issuance of the National Identification Card (NIC) and paperless port operation, among others.