‘Productive capacity key to strong economies’ – Dr. Bawumia

Business News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-04

Dr. Bawumia has said that joint action is urgently needed to build strong economies in Africa

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has identified strong production capacities as the missing link in building resilient economies in African countries.

Dr Bawumia, who was speaking at the 3rd Advancement Lecture Series 2017 at the University of Cape Coast on Wednesday, October 4 highlighted three critical areas where joint action is urgently needed to build strong economies for the African continent.

Addressing participants on the theme, “Developing stronger economies for the African continent: the missing link,” he explained that with the use of technological advancement, developing human capacity and an enforcement of the rule of law, Africa will reach its highest potential in economic stability.

According to him, Ghana has begun building a stronger economy with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government policy interventions like the digital addressing system, issuance of the National Identification Card (NIC) and paperless port operation, among others.