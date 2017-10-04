Private schools must enjoy Free SHS – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo

The Bishops recommended that private schools be included in the Free SHS policy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507121794_590_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Catholic Bishops have described as discriminatory the exemption of students in private schools from the free senior High school policy by government.

In their view, the policy must be reworked to cover all senior high school students in the country.

“The free SHS is here and we welcome it. However for it to be more effective, some of our schools need serious upgrading and physical infrastructure and resources like textbooks, tables and others. For greater equity, students in private non-government assisted SHS must also benefit from the program,” the priests told the President in a meeting in the Northern region.

The Bishops also raised concerns over the spate of crime in the country attributing the canker to unemployment.

“Our roads are infested with armed robbers who operate day and night all over the region. The high number of unemployed is probably one of the contributing factors. It is, therefore, necessary that in implementing the laudable one-district, one-factory policy, you enlarge it to bigger regional industries that make use of our local raw materials in order to gainfully employ many people and stem unbecoming acts of disappointed people.

